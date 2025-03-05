Indian Wells Golf Resort begins redesign

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at the Indian Wells Golf Resort -- to kick off the re-design of the Players Course.

The project, which is set to improve the course and create a more walkable layout is expected to take until October to complete.

The golf resort is hiring about 40 to 50 new employees to work on the redesign as well as a complete overhaul of the 17th and 18th holes.

Architect John Fought, who designed the course originally, spoke about adjusting seven holes to integrate the course better with the resort.

"The sight lines are going be improved to our mountains and our beautiful, you know, palm trees and hotels here and, and some of and the finishing holes are going be spectacular and I'm really looking forward to coming in on 18 it's just gonna be a great experience," Fought said.

Construction will continue through the summer with an opening date for redesigned course set for sometime in November.