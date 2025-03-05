Trump vows to stop funding for schools that allow ‘illegal’ protests

President Donald Trump says he will stop federal funding for schools that allow what he calls "illegal protests."

Trump is also calling for penalties, including expulsion or arrests for students, and deportation for foreign participants in the demonstrations.

He posted this message on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday morning.

"All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests. Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or depending on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter." President Donald J. Trump via Truth Social

