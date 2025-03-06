Officials urge seat belt safety following crash killing unrestrained child

Continuing coverage on a Coachella Valley Unified School District student killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Imperial County. Investigators determined the 8-year-old girl was not restrained.

The California Highway Patrol issued a reminder to the community that regular seat belt use is the single most effective way for people to reduce injuries and fatalities in motor vehicle collisions.

In 2022, 599 child occupants under 13 died in traffic crashes, with 189 being unrestrained, and many others inadequately restrained, according to the National Safety Council.

Officials are urging parents to use the correct child restraint system appropriate for a child’s age and size:

Children under age 1 should always ride in a rear-facing car seat.

Keep 1- to 3-year-olds in rear-facing car seats for as long as possible. Once children outgrow the height or weight limit for their rear-facing car seat, they should ride in forward-facing car seats with a harness and tether.

NHTSA recommends children 4 to 7 years old use forward-facing car seats until they reach the top height or weight limit of the car seat's manufacturer instructions and then move to a booster seat.

until they reach the top height or weight limit of the car seat’s manufacturer instructions and then move to a booster seat. Keep 8- to 12-year-olds in booster seats until they are big enough to fit into seat belts properly.

