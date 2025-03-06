Tesla vehicle fire causes lane closure at WB I-10 near Date Palm Drive

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A Tesla vehicle caught on fire, causing a lane closure that leading to some traffic buildup on the westbound side of Interstate 10 near Date Palm Drive.

The incident was first reported just before 11:00 a.m. when a Tesla vehicle was seen on fire.

Firefighters arrived and are attempted to put out the blaze.

Nearly 20 minutes after the incident was first reported, the California Highway Patrol issued a hard closure for the slow lane.

Traffic is starting to build up in the area.

Traffic at 11:30 a.m.

