Opening night of 9th Annual Cathedral City LGBT+ Days

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The 9th Annual Cathedral City LGBT+ Days kicks off Friday at 5:00 PM at City Hall with the official pride flag raising ceremony by the mayor and city council.

LGBT+ Days is California's first pride of the year.

Events this weekend include a drone show, drag race, movie, music and the iconic 'bed races.' For the complete schedule, click here.

This comes amid federal policies targeting the LGBTQ+ community and recent comments from Governor Newsom saying trans athletes playing in women's sports is "deeply unfair."

