Skip to Content
News

Opening night of 9th Annual Cathedral City LGBT+ Days

By
New
Published 3:15 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The 9th Annual Cathedral City LGBT+ Days kicks off Friday at 5:00 PM at City Hall with the official pride flag raising ceremony by the mayor and city council.

LGBT+ Days is California's first pride of the year.

Events this weekend include a drone show, drag race, movie, music and the iconic 'bed races.' For the complete schedule, click here.

This comes amid federal policies targeting the LGBTQ+ community and recent comments from Governor Newsom saying trans athletes playing in women's sports is "deeply unfair."

Stay with News Channel 3 for a look at the celebrations.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content