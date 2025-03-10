Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Cabazon

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - A bicyclist was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Sunday morning in Cabazon.

The crash was reported at around 1:25 a.m. on Seminole Drive, near Millard Pass Road.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Seminole Drive when an unknown vehicle traveling behind the bicyclist struck the rear of the bike. The collision caused the bicyclist to be ejected.

The bicyclist, identified as Steve Deleon, 59, of Whittier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash can call CHP - San Gorgonio at (951) 846-5300.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.



