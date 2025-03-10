Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, family friend reflects on memory

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Steve De Leon was always friendly to everyone in the Coachella Valley, according to Bob Simpson, a close friend.

De Leon was pronounced dead after a vehicle struck his bicycle and fled the scene early Sunday morning in Cabazon.

Now, Simpson is honoring his friend's memory by raising awareness about the crucial role witnesses play in hit-and-run crashes.

CHP officer David Torres said witnesses are extremely important to all investigations.

"Any information a witness can provide could potentially be crucial for an investigation," Torres said. "Sometimes witnesses don’t believe they have important information, but it may play an important role when reviewed and analyzed by the investigating officer."

He said in regard to a hit-and-run investigation, when there are no witnesses, officers rely on the physical evidence at the scene and information provided by the parties involved.

"If a witness can provide a license plate number, vehicle description or description of the person in the other vehicle it can help the investigation immensely," Torres said.

A 2022 report from the National Transportation Safety Board recorded 53 deaths associated with electric bike accidents from 2017 to 2022.

It concluded that “fatalities associated with e-bike ridership have also increased exponentially.”

On March 7, Governor Gavin Newsom announced nearly $300 million in funding for 288 projects aimed at reducing traffic deaths on roads across the state.

In Cathedral City, a $388,800 project will implement pedestrian crossing enhancements on Ortega Road & Via De Anza, Bella Vista Road & Calada Road and Century Park Drive & Foxborough Drive.

Anyone with information on the crash can call CHP - San Gorgonio at (951) 846-5300.