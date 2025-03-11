Storm #1 Brings Scattered Showers to Coachella Valley Tuesday; Storm #2 Packs More of a Punch

An active, wetter rest of the week across Southern California as a series of storms roll through the southern west coast today and the rest of the week. These low pressure systems are already bringing scattered showers around the valley and even some mountain snow in the higher elevations.

We've already seen several on and off again showers since this morning and will continue to see that chance into the evening hours.

Limited rainfall accumulations are expected though, only expecting a couple hundredths of an inch. Storm #2 is expected to pack much more of a punch.

Storm #2 is stronger and more widespread arriving Wednesday and Thursday

Several Watches and Warnings in effect the next few days:

Flood watches are popping up mainly west of the Valley starting tomorrow afternoon through Thursday.

We also have a Winter Storm Watch (which will become a Warning at 4pm Wednesday to 5am Saturday) in the mountains.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place for Thursday as heavier rain is expected, accompanied by gusty winds, and more significant snow in our local mountains. Temps will drop in the 60s for a couple of days as the stronger storm moves through.

It's going to be a bit of a conveyor belt of wet and gusty weather the next few days. Looking ahead at next week, there's more potential for another system to roll though, but timing and track are still to be determined.