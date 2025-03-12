Cathedral City man killed in suspected DUI crash on I-10 near Whitewater

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a deadly crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 10 near Whitewater.

The crash was reported at around 2:20 a.m. on the I-10 and State Route 62.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Honda Civic overturned, killing the passenger, identified only as a 28-year-old man from Cathedral City.

The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old man from Thousand Palms, was transported to the hospital, where he was later arrested.

CHP officials said the crash remains under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.