CVUSD talks impact of Dept. of Education layoffs, possible closure

The Department of Education is facing mass layoffs, with nearly 1,300 employees let go this week.

The move to downsize comes as President Donald Trump has campaigned on closing the Department of Education, arguing states and parents should have control over school curriculum.

The department's largest responsibility is funding however. It begs the question of how a closure or cuts to the agency could impact Coachella Valley schools.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with experts and CVUSD on the impact the change could have.