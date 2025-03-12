Skip to Content
News

CVUSD talks impact of Dept. of Education layoffs, possible closure

KESQ
By
today at 9:59 AM
Published 9:57 AM

The Department of Education is facing mass layoffs, with nearly 1,300 employees let go this week.

The move to downsize comes as President Donald Trump has campaigned on closing the Department of Education, arguing states and parents should have control over school curriculum.

The department's largest responsibility is funding however. It begs the question of how a closure or cuts to the agency could impact Coachella Valley schools.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with experts and CVUSD on the impact the change could have.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content