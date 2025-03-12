Snowbirds from Canada will soon be subject to new federal rules

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Canadians who visit the Coachella Valley and stay for long periods of time will soon have to deal with new immigration requirements.

Under new Department of Homeland Security rules, all foreign nationals who plan to stay in the U.S. for 30 days or longer will soon be required to apply for registration and fingerprinting starting April 11. Canadian visitors are exempt from fingerprinting.

That is not sitting well with local snowbirds, because the norm has been that Canadian citizens are able to come and go to the U.S. without a visa.

The changes come as President Donald Trump's tariff threats continue to jeopardize both the U.S. and Canada's economies and relations.

Approximately one million Canadian snowbirds flock to the U.S. annually.

