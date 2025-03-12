Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Indio.

The crash was reported just before 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Avenue 50.

Police said two drivers were transported to a local hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Details on what led to the crash were limited, however, police confirmed that alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor.

The Indio Police Department is continuing to investigate the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is urged to contact the Indio Police Department (760) 391-4057.