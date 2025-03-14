Skip to Content
Earthquake recorded at Salton Sea did not occur, USGS confirms

MGN
By
today at 1:46 PM
Published 10:56 AM

Update - 3/14/25 - 1:00 p.m.

The US Geological Survey confirmed that the earthquake did not occur.

"The posting was a result of an errant message sent during system testing," Paul Laustsen, public affairs for USGS, told News Channel 3.

Original Report - 3/14/25 - 11:00 a.m.

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at the Salton Sea Friday morning.

The earthquake was first recorded just before 10:30 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey.

No word on whether there any injuries or structures damaged in the area.

Did you feel it? Let us know at Share@KESQ.com

Jesus Reyes

