Desert Draper! Englishman Jack Draper defeats Holger Rune to take first Indian Wells title

today at 4:15 PM
Published 4:14 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) Jack Draper is the 2025 BNP Paribas Open men's singles champion.

Draper dominated No. 12 seed Holger Rune in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

This is the first ATP Masters 1000 title for the 23-year-old.

It only took Draper an hour and 9 minutes to dispatch Rune, making it look rather easy. However, his path to the final was a far different story.

He defeated the two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, the 2022 champion Taylor Fritz in the round of 16, and the No. 11 seed Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal.

With this win, Draper is only the fifth man to win an ATP Masters 1000 title.

Draper will move to No. 7 when the new ATP rankings are released.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

