Desert Draper! Englishman Jack Draper defeats Holger Rune to take first Indian Wells title

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) Jack Draper is the 2025 BNP Paribas Open men's singles champion.

Draper dominated No. 12 seed Holger Rune in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Draper gets it done in the desert! The Englishman makes quick work of Rune (6-2, 6-2) to take his first-ever title at Indian Wells. @KESQ #TennisParadise #IndianWells pic.twitter.com/XNySpcZ1Lj — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 16, 2025

This is the first ATP Masters 1000 title for the 23-year-old.

It only took Draper an hour and 9 minutes to dispatch Rune, making it look rather easy. However, his path to the final was a far different story.

He defeated the two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, the 2022 champion Taylor Fritz in the round of 16, and the No. 11 seed Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal.

With this win, Draper is only the fifth man to win an ATP Masters 1000 title.

British ATP Masters 1000 Champions:



Andy Murray 1⃣4⃣

Cam Norrie 1⃣

Tim Henman 1⃣

Greg Rusedski 1⃣

JACK DRAPER 1⃣



In elite company 🏆🇬🇧@BNPPARIBASOPEN | #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/9zdsZZ4KeL — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 16, 2025

Draper will move to No. 7 when the new ATP rankings are released.