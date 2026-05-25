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Local golf standout Luke Ringkamp wins Team TaylorMade Invitational in Florida

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today at 7:27 PM
Published 7:04 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Palm Desert standout golfer Luke Ringkamp continues to shine, adding another win to his impressive young career.

The 18-year-old just won the Team TaylorMade Invitational at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Ringkamp closed with a 6-under par 64 to win the tournament by three shots at 13-under-par.

This victory on Sunday, May 24 comes after he won a U.S. Open local qualifying event a couple weeks ago at his home course of Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert.

A former student-athlete of the week, the recent Palm Desert high school graduate is ranked No. 4 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings and committed to play college golf at Pepperdine.

Ringkamp has one previous AJGA Invitational win, which came at the 2025 Rolex Tournament of Champions.

Next up for Ringkamp, the final stage of qualifying for the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York, scheduled for June 8 at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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