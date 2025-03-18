Skip to Content
66-year-old Coachella woman reported missing

CHP
By
New
Published 7:28 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities are asking for the community's help in locating a Coachella woman reported missing on Tuesday.

Eve Coriatapia was last seen just before Noon in Coachella. She is believed to be on foot.

Coriatapia is described as five feet, two inches tall, weighing 168 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, blue jeans, black sandals, and a tan sun hat.

If seen, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

Jesus Reyes

