Beloved Mexican Wolf dies at the Living Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in mourning the death of a critically endangered Mexican Wolf.

The 7-year-old wolf, named Drew Hudson, died due to complications from anesthesia

"We thank our guests and friends for their support and thoughts in this time of loss especially to the animal care team who worked with Drew, one of our keeper said it best 'Drew was a very special boy and his loss is felt,'" writes the Living Desert.

Drew had been under close observation for the last month for a mass on his back roughly the size of a quarter that was not healing on its own, zoo officials said.

The Living Desert animal care and veterinary team was in constant communication with US Fish and Wildlife and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan team. Mexican Wolves are considered critically endangered and are owned by the government and managed by US Fish and Wildlife Services.

It was recommended that the Living Desert Veterinary team perform an exploratory procedure to remove the mass. During the procedure, Drew experienced complications from the anesthesia and despite the attempts of the care team to resuscitate, he was pronounced dead.

Drew arrived to the zoo with his brother, Paul Newman, in November 2018. They were part of the Mexican Wolf Recovery Program in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

He was a guest and zoo team favorite.

He represented his species and the story of resilience of The Mexican Wolf which has rebounded in numbers since its decline in the 1970s.

The Living Desert is awaiting results to determine the exact cause of death which may take months. Until that time the cause of death remains unknown.