PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A pet pig was stolen on the "Goat Trails" behind the Von's Rimrock shopping center in Palm Springs.

The pig, named Suebelle, is six months.

Palm Springs Police confirmed the incident was reported Tuesday night.

A reward is being offered. Contact PSPD or email findsuebelle@gmail.com.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.