Suspect charged with murder for pursuit that killed deputy in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 22-year-old man accused of leading police on a pursuit that caused the death of a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was officially charged with murder.

In addition to murder, Ryan Dwanye Turner Jr., 22, was charged with evading an officer and driving or taking a vehicle without consent.

Monday just before 11:00 a.m., deputies saw a stolen vehicle in Victorville. Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the driver, Turner, failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr., 36, was involved in a crash with another vehicle. Cuevas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Turner eventually stopped the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. He was subsequently caught and taken into custody.

According to the Rialto Police Department, Turner has previously been arrested for evading police, even causing another crash involving an officer. He also has a lengthy record for vehicular thefts.

In Feb. 2024, Turner was sentenced to 16 months in county prison after pleading no contest to grand theft auto. He was released after serving only eight months of his sentence, the police department said.

The investigation into Monday's crash remains ongoing. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said additional charges may be added.

Turner is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

