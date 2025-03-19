Woman arrested after 10-year-old dies from fentanyl and xylazine toxicity

A Rancho Cucamonga woman was arrested after a 10-year-old child died from fentanyl and xylazine toxicity, authorities said.

The incident happened in December 2024 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive, 10-year-old child. Despite life-saving efforts, the child was later pronounced dead.

The coroner determined the child died from fentanyl and xylazine toxicity.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Christina Alvarez, 32, "possessed and stored fentanyl in a manner that led to the victim's death."

Child endangerment charges were filed by the District Attorney's office and an arrest warrant was issued.

Alvarez was arrested on Friday and booked at West Valley Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other potential victims is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909) 387-8400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com