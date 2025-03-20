Skip to Content
Mothers for Awareness and Prevention of Drug Abuse honors local humanitarians

MAPDA
Published 8:13 PM

On Thursday, some people who have been helping in the fight against fentanyl poisonings were honored in Rancho Mirage.

Mothers for Awareness and Prevention of Drug Abuse, or MAPDA, held its 4th annual West Coast Humanitarian Awards.

Former Congresswoman Mary Bono founded MAPDA in an effort to help educate people on the dangers of illicit drugs. The grassroots effort began here in the Coachella Valley in the early 2000's.

The 2025 awardees included Wanda and Anthony Matranga, Matt Capelouto, Assemblyman Greg Wallis, and Karla and Marc Troast.

To learn more about MAPDA, visit the website at mapda.ngo.

