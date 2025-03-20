Skip to Content
Oregon man killed after BMW crashes into motorhome in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - An Oregon man was killed after crashing his white BMW into a motorhome in Desert Hot Springs.   

The crash was first reported at around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on North Indian Canyon Drive, north of 14th Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

First responders rushed the driver, identified as a 74-year-man from Bend, Oregon, to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. He was the lone occupant inside the vehicle.

"The male was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol/drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash,'' according to a CHP news statement.

There was no word on what led to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call the CHP at 760-772-5300.

