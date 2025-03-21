City of Coachella will celebrate a day of music on Saturday with Mariachi Festival

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The annual Mariachi Festival is returning to Coachella on Saturday, March 22.

The event will feature traditional Mariachi music and live dance performances showcasing Mexican culture and heritage.

There will also be lawn games, a mechanical bull, food, and an outdoor beer garden.

Best of all, admission is free!

The festival is from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park on 4th Street between Orchard and Vine.