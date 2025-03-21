Section 14 residency verification deadline approaching, what you need to know

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents and descendants of Section 14 are being asked to complete a residency verification by April 5, 2025 in order to participate in the settlement approved by the city last November.

As the deadline approaches, Tracy Conrad, president of the Palm Springs Historical Society, says they're being inundated with calls from people looking for evidence to submit.

“We’ve had a flood of calls after the posting on the Palm Springs city website for people looking for ways to prove that they lived on Section 14... Section 14 did not have regularized addresses. It had street names, many people did not have telephones. It’s some more extensive research project than just looking up your old address.” Tracy Conrad, Palm Springs Historical Society president

The verification is part of the settlement with the city. Those who lived on the one square mile referred to as Section 14 from 1956 to 1966 may be entitled to participate in the settlement.

Areva Martin, attorney for the group 'Section 14 Survivors,' says they've already had a couple hundred people submit.

Proof of residency documents include:

birth certificate

school record

phone book record

Once submitted, the claims will be reviewed and verified.

“We have a retained a retired former appellate court judge, Justice Carlos Moreno, who has been intimately involved in similar cases... He will be reviewing all of the claims that are submitted and be will be making an independent, objective determination about residency. This is a very thorough, very methodical process.” Areva Martin, attorney for 'Section 14 Survivors'

More information on the residency verification can be found on the City of Palm Springs website: engagepalmsprings.com/section-14-residency-verification-process.

The city says anyone with questions about the verification process may send an email to: pssection14@gmail.com, or write to the city no later than April 5, 2025 at: Section 14 Survivors, Inc., 1717 E. Vista Chino Dr., Suite A7 - Box 719, Palm Springs, CA 92262.

Stay with News Channel 3 for a closer look at the verification process.