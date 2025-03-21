Walgreens store in Indio to close its doors at the end of April

A Walgreens retail pharmacy in Indio will close its doors at the end of April, officials confirmed to News Channel 3.

The Walgreens at 44100 Jefferson St. will close on April 28th.

Company officials said patients who get their prescriptions filled at this location do not need to take any action. They will be notified by mail and their prescriptions will be automatically transferred to the CVS Pharmacy located at 44-075 Jefferson St. in La Quinta.

The closure comes a few months after Walgreens announced that it would be closing1,200 locations across the country over the next three years.

Walgreens officials shared a statement to News Channel 3.

“We will continue to execute our previously announced turnaround plan aimed at stabilizing the retail pharmacy, including our footprint optimization program. Increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs. It is never an easy decision to close a store, and we know how important they are to the communities we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve their performance. When closures are necessary, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions.”