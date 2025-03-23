Community demands answers from Rep. Calvert at town hall

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — Dozens of citizens gathered outside Congressman Ken Calvert's (CA-41) Palm Desert district office on Sunday.

Jared Milrad, organizer, lives in Congressman Calvert's district and said he's concerned about potential changes to Social Security and Medicaid, Medi-Cal programs.

"We organize an empty chair town hall to encourage our Congressman to come forward and hear from his constituents," Milrad said. "Unfortunately, it's our second week doing this event. He hasn't come to our town hall yet."

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson contacted Congressman Calvert for comment about Sunday's town hall, but is still waiting for a response.

In a statement to News Channel 3 last week, Congressman Calvert said:

"Republicans in Congress are committed to protecting Medicaid benefits for the Californians and other Americans who rely on the program, including children, mothers, and the disabled. One of the best ways to safeguard Medicaid and taxpayers is to root out waste, fraud and abuse wherever it exists in the program.”

Sundays demonstration comes on the same day the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marked its 15th anniversary, a milestone that activists said serves as a reminder of how much can be achieved when citizens unite for progress.

"I think that those those benefits are at stake, too. The Affordable Care Act is on the line," Milrad said. "We know that Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, protects millions of Americans."

Milrad said the protests are scheduled to continue next Friday and Sunday in the same location.

