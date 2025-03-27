Skip to Content
CVUSD issues apology after Border Patrol told to leave school career fair

today at 12:57 PM
THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Unified School District issued an apology Thursday after Border Patrol recruiters were told to leave a career fair at a high school.

On Wednesday, El Centro Sector Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino took to social media after the agency's recruiters were asked to leave the Coachella Valley High School career fair by the school's principal.

"The school’s principal told our recruiter to leave, even though the school knew we were coming and had even set up a spot for us. The principal refused to provide a explanation for the dis-invitation," Bovino wrote on social media.

The issue caused a stir on social media after Bovino's post.

Thursday, the district issued a formal apology to the agency, denouncing the behavior and reaffirming the agency's invitation to district events.

News Channel 3's Athena Jreij will have more on the issue, including more from the district. Watch the full report tonight at 5:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Athena Jreij

KESQ News Team

