Palm Springs Chick-fil-A location has some residents concerned about traffic impact

By
today at 1:47 PM
Published 12:07 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents surrounding the Springs Shopping Mall in Palm Springs are concerned about how the addition of a Chick-fil-A will impact traffic.

On Tuesday, the Palm Springs Planning Commission voted 5-2 to approve a conditional use permit for a Chick-fil-A to be built on Ramon Road and Gene Autry Trail.

Some residents who live in the nearby Dreams Homes neighborhood say this will bring more congestion, pollution and safety concerns. They're asking the city of Palm Springs to consider the impacts their decisions will make on the people who live in the area.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

