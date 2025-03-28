Students discuss COD policies supporting undocumented protections
PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - New policies to protect undocumented students at College of the Desert.
This comes after the Board of Trustees unanimously approved two administrative procedures and a Board resolution on March 21.
Key provisions include:
- Directing all law enforcement inquiries to Public Safety
- Requiring valid judicial warrants for the release of any student information
- Prohibiting inquiries about immigration status during admissions or enrollment
- Establishing clear protocols for supporting students impacted by immigration actions
- Maintaining support services through the Dreamers Resource Center
College officials say the policies align with California state law.
