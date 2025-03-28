Students discuss COD policies supporting undocumented protections

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - New policies to protect undocumented students at College of the Desert.

This comes after the Board of Trustees unanimously approved two administrative procedures and a Board resolution on March 21.

Key provisions include:

Directing all law enforcement inquiries to Public Safety

Requiring valid judicial warrants for the release of any student information

Prohibiting inquiries about immigration status during admissions or enrollment

Establishing clear protocols for supporting students impacted by immigration actions

Maintaining support services through the Dreamers Resource Center

College officials say the policies align with California state law.

