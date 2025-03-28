Skip to Content
News

Students discuss COD policies supporting undocumented protections

By
Published 10:16 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - New policies to protect undocumented students at College of the Desert.

This comes after the Board of Trustees unanimously approved two administrative procedures and a Board resolution on March 21.

Key provisions include:

  • Directing all law enforcement inquiries to Public Safety
  • Requiring valid judicial warrants for the release of any student information
  • Prohibiting inquiries about immigration status during admissions or enrollment
  • Establishing clear protocols for supporting students impacted by immigration actions
  • Maintaining support services through the Dreamers Resource Center

College officials say the policies align with California state law.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content