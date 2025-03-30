Counter-protests at Tesla spark conversations

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Ongoing protests at Tesla took a new turn this week as counter-protesters gathered for the first time.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson spoke with Joan Goldman, organizer, who expressed safety concerns.

"This mama bear came out after my daughter in law was driving a Tesla with the babies in the backseat," Goldman said. "She was followed, screamed at, yelled and harassed."

About a dozen people gathered across the street of the Tesla Dealership for Goldman's "Stop the senseless violence," rally.

Attendees held signs and said they were standing up against violence toward innocent Tesla owners.

On the other side of the road, protestors in opposition to Elon Musk’s involvement in the federal government’s reshaping efforts, especially regarding cuts to federal agencies, said their movement is not about inflicting violence.

"Everybody seems to be peaceful with Tesla," Yasmin Espinoza, attendee, said. "It's just Elon Musk that we have issues with."

Despite the strong emotions on both sides, News Channel 3 observed no violence while on scene.

Instead, many participants engaged in conversations, with some expressing hope that common ground could be found.

