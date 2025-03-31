Desert Recreation District needs lifeguards for swim season

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - With summer approaching, there's a growing need for lifeguards at pools throughout the Coachella Valley - but it's not always easy to find people who are qualified.

The Desert Recreation District has openings for more than a dozen lifeguards to watch over area pools this swim season.

Applicants for the lifeguard positions must be at least 16 years old and have strong swimming skills. They also must complete the American Red Cross certification course.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Desert Recreation District Aquatics Supervisor Nicholas Torres about the requirements and how to apply.

For more information on employment opportunities with the Desert Recreation District, see www.myrecreationdistrict.com/employment-opportunities.