Skip to Content
News

Driver hospitalized after crash along Tramway Rd in Palm Springs

KESQ
By
today at 4:59 PM
Published 4:36 PM

One person was hospitalized after a crash along Tramway Road in Palm Springs Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 3:20 p.m. on Tramway Rd, near Highway 111.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the sole vehicle involved went off the roadway. The driver suffered moderate injuries.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw the vehicle fell about 25 feet to 30 feet off the roadway. The vehicle sustained major damage off the ravine. A crew will be on scene to remove the vehicle.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content