Driver hospitalized after crash along Tramway Rd in Palm Springs

One person was hospitalized after a crash along Tramway Road in Palm Springs Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 3:20 p.m. on Tramway Rd, near Highway 111.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the sole vehicle involved went off the roadway. The driver suffered moderate injuries.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw the vehicle fell about 25 feet to 30 feet off the roadway. The vehicle sustained major damage off the ravine. A crew will be on scene to remove the vehicle.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.