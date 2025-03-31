IID inaugurates monthlong tour to inform customers about changes

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Starting this week and continuing all month, Imperial Irrigation District customers throughout the Coachella Valley will have an opportunity to attend open houses offering information regarding projects to improve services, as well as apply for access to energy payment assistance programs.

IID's "Powering Our Community Together" tour will run from April 1 to April 29, with the first Coachella Valley stop slated for 6 p.m. Friday at the Mecca Family & Farmworkers' Service Center, 91-275 66th Ave.

"These open houses are about building trust, sharing information and showing our customers that we're here for them,'' IID Board Chairwoman Gina Dockstader said. "Whether it's help with a bill, questions about rates, or learning how we're preparing the power grid for the future, this is a chance for our communities to connect with us face-to-face.''

The nonprofit utility, which has a 6,500-square-mile service area covering most of Imperial County and a large swath of eastern Riverside County, has undertaken a 15-year infrastructure modernization program that's expected to cost roughly $3.34 billion to complete, according to officials.

The program encompasses more than 270 individual projects, which are centered on upgrading the region's aging electrical grid, requiring replacement of transmission lines, re-engineering outdated generation plants and refurbishing hydro turbines.

"Staff will be available to answer questions about recent rate adjustments, which are helping keep power costs among the lowest in California,'' the district stated.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to procure details on energy cost reduction options, for which they can apply on-site.

"Applicants are encouraged to bring income verification for all adults in the household, Social Security numbers, identification and recent tax returns,'' according to the district.

There will be a total of 15 stops during the monthlong tour. Along with Mecca, IID officials also plan to visit locations in La Quinta and Indio.

The full schedule is available at www.iid.com/about-iid/together.