Cost of Energy: IID seeking input on proposed rate increase

Imperial Irrigation District will be hosting a Public Hearing on Thursday, January 16 to hear from the public about the rate hikes. The meeting will be held at the William R. Condit Auditorium Auditorium at 1285 Broadway St. in El Centro. It will also be livestreamed. You can find more information about the meeting here.

According to IID's website, rates for residential customers could increase to 19.76¢ per kWh from 11.69¢ per kWh in 2025. The rates will continue to increase each year through 2027.

Mobile home customers will see an increase to 18.84¢ per kWh from 10.93¢ per kWh.

Customers are also encouraged to contact IID Customer Service at (800) 303-7756. They can also send an email to generalmanager@iid.com.

