IID announces increased rates in 2025

The cost of energy is about to go up for Imperial Irrigation District (IID) customers, which includes much of the Coachella Valley.

According to IID's website, rates for residential customers increase to 19.76¢ per kWh from 11.69¢ per kWh – a roughly 69% increase – in 2025. The rates will continue to increase each year through 2027.

Mobile home customers will see an increase to 18.84¢ per kWh from 10.93¢ per kWh – an increase by 72%.

IID is also increasing customer charges. Residential and mobile home customers will see that charge increase to $10.50 per month in 2025.

The utility company cites the need to update its fleet of vehicles, maintain financial stability, help the company comply with state and regulatory mandates, and to continue providing reliable electrical service.

According to IID's Facebook page, the utility company will be hosting a Public Hearing on Thursday, January 16th to hear from the public about the rate hikes. The meeting will be held at the William R. Condit Auditorium Auditorium at 1285 Broadway St. in El Centro. It will also be livestreamed. You can find more information about the meeting here.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear local reaction about these increased rates from IID customers in the East Valley.