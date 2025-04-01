15th annual FIND Food Bank Telethon this Friday

The 15th annual FIND Food Bank Telethon is fighting hunger on Friday and you can see it and participate right here with us on news channel three.

It's FIND’s most important fundraiser of the year in anticipation of the slower summer months.

Your donations help ensure that children, families, and seniors at risk of food insecurity-- will all know where their next meals are coming from.

Last year's telethon raised $300,000.

Join us Friday for the telethon between 7-8 p.m.