Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians announces Tribal election results

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians announced the results of the Tribal Council annual election, which took place on March 18.

Tribal Chairman Reid D. Milanovich continues in his two-year term.

Vice Chairman Anthony W. Purnel was elected as Vice Chairman to a full two-year term in office.

Savana R. Saubel was elected as Secretary to her second consecutive two-year term in office.

John R. Preckwinkle III was re-elected as a Tribal Council Member to a fifth consecutive one-year term. And, Virginia Siva-Gillespie was re-elected as a Tribal Council Member to a third consecutive one-year term in office.

The Tribal Council elections are a matter of tribal law, and are managed privately by the Election Board. The results of the election were certified and became final on April 1 when the Tribal Council Members were sworn in.