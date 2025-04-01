Overturned vehicle causing traffic issues on Washington Street in Bermuda Dunes

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) - A crash that left one vehicle on its roof has caused traffic issues along Washington Street in Bermuda Dunes.

The crash was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Washington Street, between Country Club Drive and Avenue 42/Hovley Lane.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed there were no injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.