Overturned vehicle causing traffic issues on Washington Street in Bermuda Dunes

Shay Lawson KESQ
By
Updated
today at 2:39 PM
Published 2:06 PM

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) - A crash that left one vehicle on its roof has caused traffic issues along Washington Street in Bermuda Dunes.

The crash was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Washington Street, between Country Club Drive and Avenue 42/Hovley Lane.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed there were no injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Jesus Reyes

