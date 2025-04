CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A person is in critical condition after a rollover crash on Interstate 10 near Gene Autry Trail, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash was reported just before 6:00 p.m.

The vehicle is several feet off of the highway in the desert. The crash is not impacting traffic.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.