Skip to Content
News

Sales tax increases take effect: What you need to know

By
New
Published 10:00 AM

Starting Tuesday, three valley cities will see higher sales tax rates, impacting everything from groceries to car purchases.

Tax rate changes:

  • Cathedral City: 8.75% -> 9.25% (tied with Palm Springs for the highest in the Valley)
  • Desert Hot Springs: 7.75% -> 8.75%
  • Palm Desert: 7.75% -> 8.75%

The measures were approved by voters last November. 

The increase is expected to raise millions a year for city services and general maintenance.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear what residents think about the hike.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content