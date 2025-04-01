Sales tax increases take effect: What you need to know
Starting Tuesday, three valley cities will see higher sales tax rates, impacting everything from groceries to car purchases.
Tax rate changes:
- Cathedral City: 8.75% -> 9.25% (tied with Palm Springs for the highest in the Valley)
- Desert Hot Springs: 7.75% -> 8.75%
- Palm Desert: 7.75% -> 8.75%
The measures were approved by voters last November.
The increase is expected to raise millions a year for city services and general maintenance.
