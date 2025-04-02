Skip to Content
85-year-old inmate from Cathedral City dies from illness

Published 3:18 PM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - An 85-year-old inmate from Cathedral City died Tuesday from an illness, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced.

The inmate, identified as Morris Joseph Chaisson, was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 2023 for an existing diagnosed illness, according to the agency.

Chaisson was being treated for his illness until his medical condition diminished. With consent from his family, he was placed on supportive care up until his death.

Anyone with questions regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Brett Devine at (951) 922–7152.

Jesus Reyes

