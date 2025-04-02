Skip to Content
News

PSUSD’s Cabot Yerxa Elementary students learn about some careers in the area

KESQ
By
Published 10:26 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Hernan Quintas, Anchor at News Channel 3's sister station Telemundo 15, visited Cabot Yerxa Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday to speak to students about the world of journalism.

He joined nearly a dozen community workers to speak to students about the many choices of careers and professions they can choose from when they get older.

Ranging from firefighters to police officers, community workers were present in classrooms to answer students' questions about what it takes to succeed in their specific fields.

Wednesday's event is something that, according to the teachers, gets students to start thinking about their opportunities in the future.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content