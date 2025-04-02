PSUSD’s Cabot Yerxa Elementary students learn about some careers in the area

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Hernan Quintas, Anchor at News Channel 3's sister station Telemundo 15, visited Cabot Yerxa Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday to speak to students about the world of journalism.

He joined nearly a dozen community workers to speak to students about the many choices of careers and professions they can choose from when they get older.

Ranging from firefighters to police officers, community workers were present in classrooms to answer students' questions about what it takes to succeed in their specific fields.

Wednesday's event is something that, according to the teachers, gets students to start thinking about their opportunities in the future.