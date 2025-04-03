Local PGA Tour Champions tournament seeking new title sponsor after GRAIL opts out

The Galleri Classic is no more, at least in name.

GRAIL, a healthcare company based out of Northern California, decided to opt out of their contract as title sponsor after three years with the tournament.

The PGA Tour Champions event in Rancho Mirage is now seeking a new title sponsor to hopefully keep the tournament alive.

In a statement to KESQ News Channel 3, tournament director Michelle Delancy said the following.

"Since this tournament was announced in 2022, the Palm Springs community has embraced the PGA TOUR Champions’ return to the region, furthering the history of professional golf in the Coachella Valley. The fans, sponsors and volunteers at the Galleri Classic have made the first three events a tremendous success, while supporting charities in this community. We’re grateful to GRAIL for their support in launching this event and we look forward to welcoming a new title sponsor.”

KESQ News Channel 3 also obtained a statement from PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady.

“On behalf of PGA TOUR Champions, I’d like to thank GRAIL for their partnership in bringing The Galleri Classic to life. When we announced this tournament three years ago, we were ecstatic to have the Champions Tour return to the Coachella Valley, a region that carries a rich golf tradition. Over the past two seasons, this tournament has seen legends of the game competing at the historic Mission Hills Country Club, all while making an impact in the community. As we look towards the future, it’s our goal to remain in this region, as we are actively in the process of identifying and securing a new title sponsor for 2026 and beyond.”

The PGA Tour Champions event has been played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage since 2022, replacing the longstanding first major on the LPGA Tour calendar.

Prior to the Champions circuit, the LPGA Tour played at Mission Hills for 51 years, before leaving the desert for Houston.

If the tournament cannot secure a title sponsor in time, there won't be a tournament next Spring.

