First and Final: Chevron Championship, formerly known as the ANA Inspiration, set for last time in Rancho Mirage

Golf's first major is also our desert's final.

The 51st playing of the Chevron Championship will be held in Rancho Mirage for one last time before moving to Houston next year.

A partnership to further champion women in sports 🏆



Today @LPGA and IMG announced that @Chevron has joined the LPGA family as the title sponsor of The Chevron Championship in 2022. pic.twitter.com/kk88eIzAsr — The Chevron Championship (@Chevron_Golf) October 5, 2021

"The Dinah Shore Tournament course is an iconic course," said Mission Hills Director of Golf Darrin Harn. "It is in amazing shape right now. Our Director of Agronomy Orlando Delgado and Miguel Lopez have done an awesome job getting the course prepared for this major."

Wow! What a treat to play the Dinah Shore Tournament Course ahead of next week’s @Chevron_Golf! Course is so pure, in excellent shape! Thank you to @PGAproDH and @MissionHillsCC1 for having us out! We’ll have coverage throughout the tournament on @KESQ! pic.twitter.com/yxCFI4iIzP — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 25, 2022

KESQ was given an exclusive look and play through the tournament course ahead of tournament play next week. Everything from the florals, greens, fairways and grandstands were crisp to welcome the worlds best women's golfers.

The esteemed event is one of five majors on the LPGA Tour and has produced some of the greatest champions in the history of the LPGA Tour, all of whom have taken the traditional leap Poppie's Pond.

2022 Tournament Details

Date: Mar 31–Apr 3, 2022

Mar 31–Apr 3, 2022 Course: Dinah Shore Tournament Course - Mission Hills Country Club (host since 1972)

Dinah Shore Tournament Course - Mission Hills Country Club (host since 1972) Purse : $5M ($750,000 awarded to winner)

: $5M ($750,000 awarded to winner) Fans/Vaccine: NO vaccine requirements this year. Fans who haven’t been allowed the last two years are permitted without proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

NO vaccine requirements this year. Fans who haven’t been allowed the last two years are permitted without proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Tickets: Prices and packages vary. Click HERE for ticket information.

All four rounds of play will be broadcast LIVE on Golf Channel but be sure to stay with the KESQ News Channel 3 sports team of Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for complete coverage of the championship.