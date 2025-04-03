Yucca Valley residents outraged over animal shelter findings

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - On Tuesday, Yucca Valley animal shelter presented a 90-day review to council.

Among the findings presented, the shelter reported a 53.76% euthanasia rate in 2024 and staff shortages.

Yucca Valley Animal Shelter Presentation As a result, the shelter says it's working to: establish volunteer/foster programs

modify adoption fees/rates

enhance spay/neuter programs

etc.

Some residents have reached out to News Channel 3 looking for answers.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.