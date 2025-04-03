Skip to Content
Yucca Valley residents outraged over animal shelter findings

Published 10:10 AM

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - On Tuesday, Yucca Valley animal shelter presented a 90-day review to council. 

Among the findings presented, the shelter reported a 53.76% euthanasia rate in 2024 and staff shortages.

Yucca Valley Animal Shelter Presentation

As a result, the shelter says it's working to:

  • establish volunteer/foster programs
  • modify adoption fees/rates
  • enhance spay/neuter programs
  • etc.

Some residents have reached out to News Channel 3 looking for answers.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more. 

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024.

