Fire destroys home in Joshua Tree Thursday night

San Bernardino County Fire Dept.
today at 11:54 AM
Published 11:53 AM

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire destroyed a home in Joshua Thursday night.

The fire was reported just before 9:40 p.m. on the 5100 block of Sunburst Street.

"Upon arrival, the first engine company on scene found a single-family home heavily involved in fire, a partial roof collapse, a live power line down in the driveway, and fire impinging on a large propane tank," reads a news release by the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

A total of four engine companies, including a CAL FIRE unit from Yucca Valley, and one battalion chief worked aggressively to contain the blaze to the original structure, preventing damage to nearby homes. The fire was brought under control in 32 minutes.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported. There was no word on whether the home was occupied.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jesus Reyes

