Structure fire displaces three people in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were left displaced after a residential structure fire in Palm Desert Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 4:00 p.m. on Catalina Way and San Anselmo Avenue.

"Firefighters are on-scene of a single-story, single-family dwelling with smoke showing from the garage. The fire has been contained and resources will remain on-scene for approximately 1 hour," CAL FIRE reported.

Officials said the Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

There was no word on the possible cause of the blaze.