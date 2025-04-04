Skip to Content
Structure fire displaces three people in Palm Desert

KESQ
By
Published 4:54 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were left displaced after a residential structure fire in Palm Desert Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 4:00 p.m. on Catalina Way and San Anselmo Avenue.

"Firefighters are on-scene of a single-story, single-family dwelling with smoke showing from the garage. The fire has been contained and resources will remain on-scene for approximately 1 hour," CAL FIRE reported.

Officials said the Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

There was no word on the possible cause of the blaze.

News

Jesus Reyes

