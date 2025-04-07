27 overlooked larger breed dogs moved from RivCo to Michigan for chance at adoption

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Department of Animal Services sent 27 overlooked larger breed dogs to Michigan as they continue to look for a new, loving home.

The flight came about thanks to funding from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, county officials said.

"Addressing the large dog overpopulation in our community is critical, and I'm grateful to Cathy at BISSELL and the whole foundation for their support and willingness to help," said Mary Martin, RCDAS Director. “I’m in awe of the staff’s can-do spirit and commitment to finding solutions for pets in our care.”

One of the dogs on the flight was Conway, a four-year-old shepherd mix.

County officials said Conway came into the Coachella Valley Animal Campus as a stray in December. During his stay at the shelter, he attended free adoption events at the Riverside County Fair and PetSmart, but no one stepped up to adopt him.

“Every animal in our community has a unique story, and I’m proud the RivCo team makes the effort to get deserving dogs adopted,” said Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “We will continue to prioritize working with trusted rescue partners and the community to help reduce the number of dogs in our kennels.”

Dogs on the flight came from all RivCo shelter locations and included long-stay dogs who were waiting at the shelter for over 100 days. This lifesaving flight also helps the dogs who remain in the shelter system have a better chance of finding permanent homes.

"Thanks to the hard work of our Animal Services staff and the generous support of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, Conway and 26 other dogs can get a fresh start,” said Fifth District Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez.

The county is dealing with an issue of overpopulation at its shelters and criticism from residents over high euthanasia rates, which spawned a lawsuit filed in August.

RCDAS euthanized 37% of the dogs and cats that enter their shelters, according to 2023 data. That’s 11,189 out of 29,972, according to We Are 90 Riverside, an animal activist group.

A few weeks ago, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij spoke exclusively with the county's new animal services director, Mary Martin, about the issue.

One of the strategies to help with overpopulation is transferring cats and dogs to partners across the U.S. and Canada. In 2024, 6,262 cats and dogs were transferred from RivCo shelters, according to the county.

County officials said these large-scale movements are critical to help reduce overpopulation at the county shelters, where on average an animal enters the doors every seven minutes.

Transfer flights are one of many strategies used to address overpopulation and increase lifesaving, and RCDAS is focused on increasing foster, adoption and volunteer opportunities for community members.

To learn more about how to help change the lives of shelter pets, visit www.rcdas.org.