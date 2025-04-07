Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation hosts free historical event

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation will host a free community event later this month spotlighting the theatre's historical ties to the golden age of Hollywood, officials announced today.

The event, which is named ''Hollywood Meets the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre: A Multimedia Journey,'' will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center, located at 277 North Avenida Caballeros, at 11 a.m. April 27.

Jim Crook, historian and foundation board member, will give attendees a presentation on the history of the theatre while revealing insightful illustrations of the theatre's history, such as rarely seen videos, exclusive interviews and photographs of Hollywood and Palm Springs.

The illustrations will be provided from the archives of the Palm Springs Historical Society, Library of Congress, National Archives, California Library System and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Plaza Theatre opened in 1936 with the premiere of the feature film, "Camille,'' which featured actress Greta Garbo, according to the foundation.

A discussion about the restoration of the theatre, which is set for completion in Dec. 2025, is scheduled after the presentation.

For more information about the restoration, visit savetheplazatheatrePS.org.

Attendees must RSVP online at bit.ly/PlazaApr27.