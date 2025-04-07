Riverside County DA plans candlelight vigils to honor crime victims on Tuesday and Thursday

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - It is "National Crime Victims' Rights Week," and Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is holding two separate candlelight vigils to honor those who have been victims of crime here in Riverside County.

The first vigil will be held on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Palm Desert Civic Center Park; the other will be held on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Riverside at the County Courthouse.

Each year since 2004, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office pays tribute to those who have lost their life to violent crime through candlelight vigils held in locations across the county. DA Hestrin will address those in attendance at each event, which will also feature a keynote speaker. The names of victims who died as a result of violent crime will be read at each venue and candles will be lit to remember them.

The public is invited to attend each of the vigils.

Immediately following the Riverside vigil on Thursday, there will be a gathering at the nearby District Attorney's Office Victims Memorial Courtyard at 3960 Orange Street, Riverside, to unveil new names on the Victims Memorial Wall.

This year’s keynote speakers are:

Palm Desert (Tuesday, April 8): Duane Baker

Duane is a dedicated victims' rights advocate whose personal journey through tragedy has fueled his

mission for justice reform. On June 22, 1997, Duane's father, Reginald Baker, was killed, and his mother,

Peggy Baker, was brutally beaten during a home invasion robbery—a crime that led to a 27-year legal

battle. Duane's powerful story and unwavering commitment inspire others to raise their voices for

justice.

Riverside (Thursday, April 10): Marcy Ruiz-Reason

Marcy’s journey is one of sorrow and strength. After her sister, Esther Ruiz, was murdered by her

husband on Dec. 20, 2015, Marcy was confronted with the harsh realities of domestic violence and its

enduring consequences. As she and her family navigated both the criminal justice system and their own

grief, Marcy found purpose in advocacy, transforming tragedy into a force for change. By sharing Esther’s

story, Marcy raises awareness, empowers survivors, and honors her sister’s memory through her dedication to justice and support for those affected by domestic violence.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the Riverside County DA's Director of Victims' Services and Programs Melissa Donaldson to get more details on the events.